Stevie J: Kicked Off A Flight On His Way To Atlanta

More drama is coming Stevie J’s Way.
This time he was kicked off a flight on his way to the ATL.
via: The YBF
Stevie J – or his doppelganger – got caught up in some drama at the airport recently for allegedly boarding with alcohol, which we all know is a NO-NO. Watch video of him arguing with an airline worker, plus deets on him requesting spousal support from his estranged (?) wife Faith Evans inside…
If Stevie J doesn't do anything else, he's going to stay in some drama.
