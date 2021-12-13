Front Page News: Ethan Crumbley Being Charged As An Adult In Oxford High School Shooting [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Over the weekend, tornados ran through the Midwest causing the predicted death toll to reach 100 over six states. Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley is set to appear in court and be tried as an adult. Mlive reports that “Crumbley is being tried as an adult and faces 24 felony counts, including four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 gun crimes. The charges carry a potential sentence of life in prison.”

In other news, the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is upset with recent leaks the team has been facing. He’s ready to fire anyone who is involved. Hear more in the Front Page News from Eva & Rock-T.

