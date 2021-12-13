Black Don’t Crack: Angela Bassett’s Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, Kym Hylton And LAM

Bet you can't guess Angela Bassett's age between two pictures. Watch as Comedians Courtney Bee, Kym Hylton And LAM play a game of "Black Don't Crack" in this clip that will leave you heading to Google.

Arts & Entertainment
| 12.13.21
Dismiss
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Angela Bassett’s name is synonymous with Black excellence, award-winning talent, and youthfulness. At 63-years-young, Angela Bassett is aging like fine wine and reminding us all age ain’t nothing but a number. But that doesn’t stop folk from Googling or attempting to guess the Academy Award nominated actress’ age.

Comedians Courtney Bee, LAM (Legend Already Made, AKA The Black Willy Wonka) and Kim Hylton hilariously attempt to guess Angela Bassett’s age in the upbeat clip that will leave you cackling.

“50 just hit her and she was like bing, bang, pow,” said Kym. Check out the clip, above.

Black Don’t Crack: Angela Bassett’s Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, Kym Hylton And LAM  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close