50 Cent & Snoop Dogg: Are Teaming Up For A New Show On Starz

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg are teaming up once again this time for a new show on Starz that will explore the story of Snoop Dogg’s murder trial.

This should be an interesting show 50 and been how with the shows lately with Powerbook, Raising Kanon, BMF and now this show congrats 50 keep doing your thing sir!

via: HotNewHipHop

The executive producer of BMF has danced the idea around of a show centred on Snoop Dogg’s high-profile trial, and it looks like it will be part of the same anthology series that will unpack 50’s beef with The Game. STARZ is presently looking for a writer to bring the story to life. It will focus on Snoop’s trial for allegedly killing Philip Woldermariam, a rival gang member, who Snoop’s bodyguard actually killed. (LoveBScott)