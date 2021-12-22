Ohio: The Push To Legalize Marijuana Has Made Its Way To The State

The push to legalize weed has made its way to OHIO.
Via Fox19
Below is what the Coalition is proposing:
● Legalizes and regulates the cultivation, manufacture, testing, and sale of marijuana and marijuana products to adults aged 21 and up.
● Legalizes home grow for adults aged 21 or older with a limit of 6 plants per person and 12 plants per household.
● 36% of the tax will support social equity and jobs programs – if passed, it is estimated this could generate $150 million or more annually for social equity and jobs programs in Ohio.
● 36% to provide funding for communities who host adult-use cannabis dispensaries – if passed, it is estimated this could generate $150 million or more annually for the communities who have adult-use dispensaries.
● 25% to fund education and treatment for individuals with addiction issues – if passed, this statute could generate $104 million or more annually to research and treat substance abuse in Ohio.
● 3% to the Division of Cannabis Control and Tax Commissioner fund to cover regulatory and administrative costs for overseeing the adult-use cannabis industry.