Chante Adams Dishes On Her Role As Dana Canedy In Film, ‘A Journal For Jordan’

You can catch A Journal for Jordan in theaters on December 25th.

Arts & Entertainment
| 12.23.21
This Christmas, producers Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, and Aaron L. Gilbert will release their latest project, A Journal for Jordan.

The film, which is based on a true story, explores the love notes of deployed First Sgt. Charles Monroe King (played by Michael B. Jordan). While in Iraq, King keeps a detailed journal where he leaves advice for his infant son. His partner, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (played by Chanté Adams), tells the story of her relationship with King and his undying devotion to their family.

Adams and Jordan bring color to this beautiful love story that shows the importance of family. What first starts off as a questionable love interest for Canedy, soon blossoms into a raw, inhibited adventure that is told through King’s journal to his son.

In an exclusive interview with Adams, we explore any possible parallels between her character and her personal journey; the gems she learned on set from Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan; and how the landscape has changed for her as an actress with brown skin.

You can catch A Journal for Jordan in theaters on December 25th. For now, watch the interview below!

Chante Adams Dishes On Her Role As Dana Canedy In Film, ‘A Journal For Jordan’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

