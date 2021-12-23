Saweetie Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Latest IG Photoshoot

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie is showing off and showing out! The rapper is known for being our body goals and this week she’s taken it to the next level by posting a series of bikini flicks that we can’t help but swoon over!

Earlier today, the “Best Friends” rapper shared a series of super sexy IG pictures of herself rocking a nude, strapless bandeau top and matching bikini bottoms. She posed in a room that matched the color of her bikini as she served face and body from various angles. She wore her bright, red locs in loose curls and let them hang down in some pics and wore them in a messy updo in others.

“tranquility,” she captioned the IG photo carousel. Check out the sexy photos below.

But this wasn’t the first time this week that the rapper showed off her stunning bikini body. Earlier this week the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” took to Instagram to share pictures from her luxurious island vacation, posing on the beach on a jet ski. For these shots, Saweetie wore a glamourous bikini set featuring a blinged-out bikini top and matching bottoms. She looked like a beautiful mermaid as she posed on the jet ski, beach, and walked about the deck. Although she didn’t tag her exact location, we know she’s somewhere relaxing as she captioned the photo set, “pretty b*tch trip.”

If it’s one thing Saweetie is going to do, it’s look good!

