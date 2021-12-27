Killer Mike Takes High Road Towards White Man Who Vandalized His ATL Barbershop With Graffiti

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s never easy being the bigger person when faced with a situation where you were the party done wrong, and rap vet Killer Mike is a strong example of that after the recent vandalism of his popular Atlanta barbershop The Swag Shop.

The Monster emcee took to Instagram to share news of what happened to his grooming business on Edgewood Ave, giving a detailed recollection of who did it and why The Swag Shop was defaced in the first place. Mike ultimately put the blame on a man suffering from mental problems who actually believes himself to be late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Take a look below to read what Killer Mike wrote to describe the entire bugged out incident, via instagram:

“A mentally disturbed White Man who Calls him self “Druce Wayne” did this to our Shop downtown. He lives in the delusion he is Kurt Cobain and somehow i am involved in a conspiracy to keep him silenced. I am angry and beyond upset. With that said I know I can fix this physical damage BUT this man’s mind is terribly broken. If u are from OKC and know his family or friends please DM so u can get him some help. I will for sure make sure we get this fixed and I encourage all to check on your mentally ill loved ones because the world my not be as understanding as me. Love and Respect. Thank “Kinfolks” of Edgewood for making sure we know the real deal.”

Killer Mike was also able to somehow obtain photos of the man responsible, which he also posted for all 1.7 million of his followers to see.

Mental health is something that millions of people involuntarily struggle with daily, so we applaud Killer Mike for taking a minute to understand the situation from a more sensible perspective instead of reacting in violence or anger as most people would’ve in similar circumstances. Much respect, and we hope business is booming again in no time!

