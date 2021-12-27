The Life And Legacy Of Coretta Scott King

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Coretta Scott King wasn’t just the wife of an American hero, she was an icon in her own right and her accomplishments deserve to be celebrated right alongside her husband’s.

The author, activist, civil rights leader, and singer was born in her parent’s home in Heiberger, Alabama on April 27th, 1927. Her grandmother was a former slave who acted as a midwife during her birth. Coretta’s mother and father came from humble beginnings, but her father instilled in her a passion for learning and hard work. At the age of 10, she began working on the family farm picking cotton. Coretta was strong for her age and enjoyed wrestling with the boys.

Before her teenage years, Coretta accidentally cut her cousin with an ax, after roughhousing with the boys. The accident caused some family drama and after a serious scolding from her mother, Coretta began to act more ladylike.

Education was big in the Scott household. All Scott’s needed to go to school. Schools in the south were still segregated, and the closest black school was about 9 miles away. Fortunately for Coretta, her mother was the bus driver and was tasked with busing all the local black teens to school. While in high school Coretta’s brain and voice began to shine. She became the leading soprano in the school’s chorus, played trumpet and piano, and graduated valedictorian of her class.

Coretta then attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio where she studied music and also found purpose in politics. She joined the school’s chapter of the NAACP after battling with the school board over wanting to finish her teaching requirements be teaching in the local public school. But as passionate as she was about politics, music continued to open doors for her. Coretta would get her degree in voice and music education. The piano and violin would be her choice of instruments.

How Coretta Scott Met Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1952, she won a scholarship to the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. While on campus she was approached by a young man named Martin Luther King but wasn’t impressed. He had gotten her phone number from one of her friends, but Coretta had music as a focus and didn’t show King much interest. Eventually, Coretta’s friend convinced her to meet King and the two went out on a date. King was confident and a little arrogant, telling Coretta she had all the qualities he was looking for in a wife. But Coretta, who was surprised he was so short, didn’t see how King could know she was the one after they had just met. But they continued to see each other and two weeks after they met, Martin had told his mother he had met his wife. The two were married on June 18, 1953. Their marriage would forever change Coretta’s life, as she would have to put her dreams of being a classical singer on hold.

Coretta Scott King And The “Freedom Concerts”

Although the civil rights movement was created to fight to demand social change for blacks in America, it still had the stench of men and most black women of the movement were expected to stay home and take care of kids. Martin Luther King’s expectations were no different and Coretta gave up her ambitions for the cause.

In 1954 Martin Luther King Jr. became a full-time pastor and Coretta taught Sunday school and became a member of the church’s choir where she was able to show off her singing talents, but she always envisioned a career in the music industry. Instead of seeing her dreams completely fade away, she found a way to combine the life she had created with her husband with her passion for music. In 1964, Coretta would organize the “freedom concerts,” to raise money for the cause. Each show consisted of singing, poetry, and lectures all demonstrating the history of the civil rights movement.

Coretta Scott King’s Book, Activism, And Life MLK

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. After his death, Coretta took a major leadership role in the civil rights movement. She also became active in the Women’s Movement, the opposition to apartheid, as well as LGBTQ rights.

She also fought and worked tirelessly to preserve the legacy of her husband Martin Luther King Jr. In 1968 she created The King Center, the official memorial dedicated to the advancement of the legacy and ideals of MLK. In 1969 she wrote her memoir entitled, “My Life, My Love, My Legacy.” That same year she established the Coretta Scott King Award for outstanding Black author/illustrator. She also campaigned for years to make MLK Day a federal holiday, finally coming to fruition in 1986.

The Legacy of Coretta Scott King

Although Coretta died on January 30, 2006, her legacy will live on forever. The Coretta Scott King Book Award is given to a black author or illustrator of books for children and young adults that demonstrate an appreciation of African American culture and universal human values. She has also received numerous awards after her death including the Golden Plate Award, the Gandhi Peace Prize, and also had Super Bowl XL dedicated to her and Rosa Parks. She was also inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame and the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Here are 5 Coretta Scott King Quotes To Live By

“Hate is too great a burden to bear. It injures the hater more than it injures the hated.” – Coretta Scott King

“Revenge and retaliation always perpetuate the cycle of anger, fear and violence.” Coretta Scott King

“Women, if the soul of the nation is to be saved, I believe that you must become its soul.” Coretta Scott King

“To abandon affirmative action is to say there is nothing more to be done about discrimination.” Coretta Scott King

“Nonviolence would work today, it would work 2,000 years from now, it would work 5,000 years from now.” – Coretta Scott King

SEE ALSO:

Read MLK’s Love Letter To Coretta Scott King

The Journey Of A Civil Rights Icon: Rare Photos Of Martin Luther King Jr.

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 49 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 49 2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 2 of 49 3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 3 of 49 4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 4 of 49 5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 5 of 49 6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 6 of 49 7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 7 of 49 8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 8 of 49 9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 9 of 49 10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 10 of 49 11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 11 of 49 12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 12 of 49 13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 13 of 49 14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 14 of 49 15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 15 of 49 16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 16 of 49 17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 17 of 49 18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 18 of 49 19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 19 of 49 20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 20 of 49 21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 21 of 49 22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 22 of 49 23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 23 of 49 24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 24 of 49 25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 25 of 49 26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 26 of 49 27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 27 of 49 28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 28 of 49 29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 29 of 49 30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 30 of 49 31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 31 of 49 32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 32 of 49 33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 33 of 49 34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 34 of 49 35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 35 of 49 36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 36 of 49 37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 37 of 49 38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 38 of 49 39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 39 of 49 40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 40 of 49 41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 41 of 49 42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 42 of 49 43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 43 of 49 44. “Roots” by Alex Haley 44 of 49 45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 45 of 49 46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 46 of 49 47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 47 of 49 48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 48 of 49 49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

The Life And Legacy Of Coretta Scott King was originally published on newsone.com