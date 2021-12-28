Arts & Entertainment
Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Light Of Her Alopecia Complexities On Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith glowed on her Instagram as she made light of her alopecia battle. 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-MATRIX

Source: DAVID ODISHO / Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith glowed on her Instagram as she made light of her alopecia battle. The Red Table Talk co-host posted a video of her gorgeous bald head as she pointed out a line at the top of her head that may have been caused by her alopecia.

In the video, Jada looks fierce of course as she chuckles about the line that has suddenly appeared at the crown of her head. She says, “Now at this point I can only laugh. Now y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day….look at this line right here.” Jada went on to explain how she plans to doll her line up. “You know Mama’s gone put some rhinestones in there, and I’m just gone make me a little crown.”

According to Jada, she wanted to reveal her line on her Instagram feed so people wouldn’t speculate about what it could be. In her caption, Jada stated that she had to ” take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery.” She went on to write, “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!😆.”

Jada is absolutely stunning, line or not. And the fact that she is embracing these changes makes her even more beautiful. Shout out to our girl for keeping a positive attitude about her alopecia struggles.

DON’T MISS…

Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made Me Do It”

Jada Pinkett-Smith Stuns In Red Ball Gown At ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shuts Down Rumors That She & Will Smith Have Trouble In The Bedroom: ‘Stop Making Up Headlines’

 

 

Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Light Of Her Alopecia Complexities On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

