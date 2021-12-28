Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Cardi B Brings NYC Swag To The Atlanta Hawks Game In A North Face X Gucci Puffer Coat

North Face coats are definitely a New York City staple.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Celebrities Attend Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

North Face puffer jackets and Timberland boots are part of the New York City uniform. If you’ve survived a winter in the Big Apple, it’s likely because you wore these, some long johns, and bought your bacon, egg and cheese from the local bodega.

Bronx native Cardi B gave hood luxury at the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia clad in a $3,200 The North Face x Gucci padded jacket. She partnered the bright green down jacket with her diamond playboy bunny necklace and oversized hoop earrings.

Celebrities Attend Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Cardi B has come a long way since her days in the strip club. During a moment of nostalgia, she posted a throwback photo of herself from 2014. The former stripper has never been bashful about her past. The picture shows the Award-winning rapper in a modest living room set up, surrounded by friends counting loads of cash scattered all over the ground.

 

Since 2014, Cardi’s career took a complete 180. From dancing in the strip club, to a brief appearance on Love & Hip Hop, to becoming a household name in the fashion and music departments, I’d say her level up is worth studying, dissecting, and applying.

What do you think? Are you loving Cardi’s glow up? And what about that puffer coat?

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B And Reebok Team Up Again For The ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’ Capsule Collection

Cardi B Whips Up Thanksgiving Dinner With Ciara On Latest Episode Of “Cardi Tries __”

The Fashion Moments That Made Cardi B “Woman Of The Year”

Cardi B Brings NYC Swag To The Atlanta Hawks Game In A North Face X Gucci Puffer Coat  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close