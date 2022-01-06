Length Check: Sha’Carri Richardson Flaunts A Head Full Of Natural Hair On Her Instagram Stories

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson made waves last year during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Known for her bright hair and bold personality, the gal who happens to be the 4th fastest woman in American history was ineligible to compete in the 100 m at the Olympics after testing positive for weed.

Beyond Richardson’s unapologetic attitude, was her love for bold, colorful wigs which highlighted her carefree character and fun-loving spirit. Yesterday, the 21-year-old took to her Instagram stories to show off what’s been hiding under those wigs – a full head of thick, beautiful natural hair.

In the short clip captured by Hollywood Unlocked, Richardson is seen driving in a car with her blonde hair in a half up, half down hairstyle. Like most naturals who wear wigs and weaves as a protective style, there’s usually a head full of hair flourishing underneath the wig cap.

I’m not sure if Richardson was letting her natural hair breathe, or if she was en route to get her latest weave or wig laid. Either way, she is serving healthy hair color and “I got edges” goals! Usually bleach blonde hair can be damaging to your hair, but judging by Richardson’s color her mane looks hydrated and her edges are thick and flourishing.

