The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Treach Talks Getting Into Character For Lifetime Film, ‘Vanished: Searching for My Sister’ [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Treach for lifetime

Source: Treach for lifetime / lifetime

Lifetime’s ‘Vanished: Searching For My Sister stars Anthony ‘Treach’ Criss and he’s someone that you wouldn’t want on your bad side.  The film follows Tatyana Ali who’s on a quest to find her missing twin sister which leads her into a lot of issues As Treach says, the thriller gets “gangsta” with his grimy character who definitely causes some trouble.

“I’m from the hood so I know characters like this,” he explained when getting into character.

The movie also features Jasmine Guy, Justin Bruening, and Carolyn Hennesy.  Treach talks about being typecast, working with legends, and his process of getting into character for the film. Be sure to watch Vanished: Searching For My Sister when it premieres Saturday, January 22 at 8/7.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Treach Talks Getting Into Character For Lifetime Film, ‘Vanished: Searching for My Sister’ [WATCH]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close