Kyle Crabbs: This Is A Good Year To Get O-Linemen In The Draft

The Director of Scouting for The Draft Network joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he looked at the current coaching carousel within the NFL, and some of the players’ Panthers fans should keep an eye on over the next few months.

The conversation started with the coaching carousel in the NFL and he started with the Dolphins firing of Brian Flores as it caught him off guard the guys that seem to be on the shortlist are Brian Daboll from Buffalo and 49ers OC Mike McDaniel. Another coaching search just came to an end today in the Broncos job being filled by Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as Kyle views this as a very interesting job since the Broncos are a QB away from being a good team and it makes sense that the murmurs of Aaron Rodgers going to Denver continue to persist.

The focus then shifted to the Draft as Kyle Crabbs was asked to pick his can’t miss prospect and he responded:

“It’s probably Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton. He might be the best raw prospect not including positional value that I have scouted while scouting NFL Draft prospects.”

When it came to the Panthers Kyle noted the lack of assets they have in the draft as he thinks getting a QB via free agency or a trade could be easier said than done so he thinks with that along with the struggles they have had at LT since Jordan Gross retired he thinks it’s time to take one of the 3 top-tier tackles in this class at 6.

