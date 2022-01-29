Cincinnati News
Bengals are 7 point underdogs

Cincinnati Bengals

The AFC North Champion Cincinnati Bengals find themselves as a -7 point underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs for the game on Sunday January 30th.

The game determines who will represent the AFC in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals upset the No. 1 seeded Titans in the divisional round, with a game winning kick with seconds left on the clock last Saturday.

The Bengals bring in a high powered offense ran by Quarterback Joe Burrow against a strong Kansas City Defense. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs in week 17 by a score of 34-31, yet the latest odds are -7 Bengals.

 

