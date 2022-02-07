National
Former ATL Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes CNN's Newest Political Commentator

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

CNN adds a familiar face to the political coverage as Keisha Lance Bottoms will be joining them as a commentator. Former Atlanta Mayor Bottoms announced her new position via Twitter.

The irony behind the announcement is Keisha Lance Bottoms applied to be an anchor during her time as a student at Florida A&M University.

Don’t we love when a plan comes full circle!

Former ATL Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes CNN’s Newest Political Commentator  was originally published on majicatl.com

