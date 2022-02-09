The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Dem vs. Rep: Joyce Beatty Says Hal Rogers Poked Her Then Said “Kiss My Ass” Over Train Ride Mask Request

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

We all know that things can get pretty brutal when it comes to political debates between Democrats and Republicans, but the proverbial sparring usually stay in the ring and tends not to spill outside of current events.

However, Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty recently had to call out GOP lawmaker Hal Rogers after he personally  disrespected her on various levels, first by putting his hands on her and then by cursing at her while throwing out an offensive phrase that many of us have heard or admittedly said to someone before.

 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Beatty hopped on Twitter yesterday (seen above) to give emphasis on her rude encounter with Rogers, writing, “Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my ass.’” Her post included another tweet within the thread, which read as follows: “This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe.” She summed up her comments with one final message, tweeting, “. @RepHalRogers , when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me.”

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Surprisingly enough, he did just that a few hours after she made the interaction public, writing via his own Twitter account yesterday, “This afternoon, I met with @RepBeatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost.”

Do you buy into the sincerity of his apology, which only came after Congressional Black Caucus members met at the front steps of the House steps to demand Rogers apologize for “assaulting” Beatty? We’re all ears to hear what you have to say about this.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Cardi B Joe Biden ELLE Magazine

Cardi B Has Stopped Talking Politics: "I Was Tired Of Getting Bullied By The Republicans"

7 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Has Stopped Talking Politics: "I Was Tired Of Getting Bullied By The Republicans"

Continue reading Cardi B Has Stopped Talking Politics: “I Was Tired Of Getting Bullied By The Republicans”

Cardi B Has Stopped Talking Politics: "I Was Tired Of Getting Bullied By The Republicans"

Remember when Cardi B had an opinion about, well, everything? While that actually may still be the case, it does appear that politics will be a topic she avoids for the foreseeable future after too many negative run-ins with Republicans when it comes to the subject. https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1448848231828377601 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The Bronx-bred rap queen confirmed her exit from political talk after one fan asked on social media why the "WAP" star stopped talking about politics and political matters in general. "I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for," Cardi wrote to the questioning fan, and cleverly clapped back at another who tried to say she sounded "slow" when discussing politics by responding, "it was the only way YOU would of understand me." https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1448851658977394691   Cardi has been very vocal about a handful of world issues in the past, including aspirations to become a politician herself, supporting Bernie Sanders aka "Daddy Bernie" during his 2016 election campaign, a legendary beef with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren and interviewing President Joe Biden on Zoom for ELLE Magazine ahead of his win in the 2020 Presidential Election. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Although her tweets allude to the end of an affinity for current events, we doubt she'll truly leave those political dreams behind completely. Shortly after sending out the aforementioned messages on Twitter, she went on to retweet a viral TikTok about "teaching your son not to be gay” vs "teaching them how to deal with rejection from women" and another that broke down race, ethnicity and nationality when it comes to Caribbean islands. If Cardi B is in fact done with talking about politics, scroll to reminisce on some of our favorite moments of the rap sensation letting her voice be heard for the people: READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dem vs. Rep: Joyce Beatty Says Hal Rogers Poked Her Then Said “Kiss My Ass” Over Train Ride Mask Request  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close