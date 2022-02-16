Feature Story
Wendy Williams Finally Records First Video Update On New Diet, Fatigue & ‘Wendy Show’ Return

After months filled with many people worrying about her whereabouts, especially given reports of alleged declining health popping up every other day, the beloved Wendy Williams has finally put a few rumors to rest in a new video that’s began to make rounds on social media.

Appearing in her usual jovial nature, the celebrated daytime talk show host can be seen walking down a Florida beach in seemingly good spirits. First and foremost, the clip debunks a report that says Williams was confined to a wheelchair, and the vibrant tone in her voice also makes those claims of spiraling functionality seem a bit more faulty as well.

Also in the clip, which appears to be recorded by her son Kevin Hunter Jr., Wendy sums up her recent stint in the Sunshine State as a simple “break from New York,” going on to thank fans for the well-wishes and confirming that she’s “going back stronger” to her usual schedule. “There are things that happen to people….around [the age] 40,” she says, going on to detail her regime to “eat the right food” in order to stay in good shape at 57 years old. The clip ends with Williams saying that she wants to be “all that she can be” in order to “get back to New York and get on down with The Wendy Williams Show.”  We know a few million fans that would agree on that last part.

Being that any form of a personal update is what people have been asking for since the health concerns first made headlines last year, a video of her actually walking, talking and most importantly smiling brings us an immense amount of joy. We can’t wait for the official return, Wendy!

[caption id="attachment_3653040" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Lifetime / lifetime[/caption] Wendy Williams spotted drippy in her fur coat and boots in the streets of New York City. The talk show host appeared to be all smiles when photos were took of her on Tuesday after coming from a wellness center visitation in Miami earlier in the month. Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House Wendy styled herself with oversized fury boots, and burnt orange fur coat and an Hermès purse as she was escorted into an SUV by her driver. Along side of Wendy also appeared to be her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. As Wendy endured the different trials and tribulations of her health journey, we also took that journey with her from afar. From first being told that she was experiencing health issues, to being on edge on wondering whether or not she would not return to her show, to being seen in a wheelchair with the potential of not being able to walk, to finding out that she would in fact not be returning to her daytime talk show as her health issues stemmed from Graves’ disease and other undisclosed maladie. Wendy Williams Allegedly Confined to Wheelchair & Suffering from Dementia The Wendy Williams Show will continue to feature guest hosts in early 2022. Fat Joe and Remy Ma are scheduled to take over when the show officially returns Jan. 10. Wendy Williams had been staying quiet about her  health progress until she told a blogger outside the Miami wellness center that she was “doing fabulous.” RELATED: Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband RELATED: Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS) RELATED: Sources Say Wendy Williams Is “Crazy Jealous” Of Sherri Shepherd’s Ratings Rise

Wendy Williams Finally Records First Video Update On New Diet, Fatigue & ‘Wendy Show’ Return  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

