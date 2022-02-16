Ohio
HomeOhio

Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-NFL-LVI-BENGALS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, The Cincinnati Bengals have signed head coach Zac Taylor to an extension through the 2026 season.

The news comes just a few days after the Bengals’ 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. It was Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

“You just have to continue to learn from your experiences and let the people around you continue to do their job because we have really good people,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s first two years with the Bengals were rocky with the team going 6-25-1 with some calling for Taylor to be fired.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/bengals-sign-zac-taylor-to-extension-through-2026/

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close