According to NBC4i, The Cincinnati Bengals have signed head coach Zac Taylor to an extension through the 2026 season.
The news comes just a few days after the Bengals’ 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. It was Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.
“You just have to continue to learn from your experiences and let the people around you continue to do their job because we have really good people,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s first two years with the Bengals were rocky with the team going 6-25-1 with some calling for Taylor to be fired.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/bengals-sign-zac-taylor-to-extension-through-2026/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Black History Month – “Cincinnati’s Black Pearls: Rare Gems, No Longer Hidden”
- Wendy Williams Finally Records First Video Update On New Diet, Fatigue & ‘Wendy Show’ Return
- Civil Rights Leaders Rip NJ Cops Who Brutally Arrested Black Teen On Video In Mall Fight Against White Boy Not Jailed
- Front Page News: U.S. Temporarily Bans Avocados From Mexico + Mike Tyson Launches Cannabis Line
- Hot Spot: Did Candiace Dillard Get Fired From RHOP!? + Super Bowl Streams Numbers Are In [WATCH]
- Indiana School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical Race Theory Debates
- Cali Cop Cleared In Fatal Shooting Of Homeless Black Man Stopped For Jaywalking
- An Indiana School Appears To Be Allowing Parents To Exempt Their Children From Black History Month Lessons
- Here Are All The Racist Things Said By Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
- Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026
- University Of Texas Council Passes Resolution Defending Critical Race Theory, Lieutenant Gov. Gets All Whiny About It
Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com