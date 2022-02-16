LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jazmine Sullivan kicked off her highly-anticipated Heaux Tales tour on Valentine’s Day. The concert is an excellent gift for your lover, as is Sullivan in this Bao Tranchi jumpsuit, with a custom Grey Scale trench coat and platform Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Is that how we’re doing it, Jazmine? The Pick Up Your Feelings crooner left a simple caption for fans.

“Learn your parts,” she wrote.

Sullivan often channels a vintage look during appearances, but it looks like she’s opting for a sexy, more comfortable look for the tour. While she posed in heels in her pictures, her stories suggest that she eventually changed into sneakers and a puffer coat with a similar jumpsuit.

The Sit on it singer released the Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Delux on February 11. This is the second installment to the Heaux Tales EP she released on January 8, 2021. The Philly native’s EP was well-received by fans, earning her a BET Award for the Album of the Year and a Soul Train Music Award for the Album of the Year. In addition, Sullivan sang the Star Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl LV.

Sullivan is serving top tier vocals and style goals in 2022. We love to see it! What do you think? Are you loving her latest EP and her performance outfit?

DON’T MISS…

Jazmine Sullivan Announces 2022 Tour, ‘Heaux Tales’

Jazmine Sullivan Brings Vintage Realness During Her Performance On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Jazmine Sullivan Comes To Lizzo’s Defense Amid The Backlash On Her Dancehall Dress For Cardi B’s Party

Jazmine Sullivan Looks Hot AF In Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Jazmine Sullivan Kicked Off Her ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour In A Sexy Bao Tranchi Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: