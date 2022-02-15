Feature Story
Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Jazmin Long

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Future History Makers 2022 Winners

Today we salute….Jazmin Long, CEO of Birthing Beautiful Communities, a nonprofit community based doula program which extends intensive peer to peer support to families throughout pregnancy, during labor and birth, and up to babies’s first year. In April 2016, with support from the Cleveland Foundation, BBC began its pilot program, in the Hough neighborhood. This support enabled the organization to formalize its platform for recruiting, retaining, training, and hiring women from neighborhoods highly impacted by infant mortality to join our mission. BBC’s grassroots and culturally centered model improves infant health, strengthens families, and establishes support to ensure ongoing family success. Jazmin Long we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Future History Makers brought to you by Gentleman’s Jack, The Cleveland Cavaliers, Caresource, and Radio One Cleveland!

Meet The Rest of Your 2022 Future History Makers 

