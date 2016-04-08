From Fresh Prince To Inspired King: Will Smith’s Most Inspirational Speeches

Will Smith is far from the goofy kid we all met and loved on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Since leaving his sitcom throne, Will has gone on to create a legacy that also includes film and family. A father to three – Trey, Jaden, and Willow Smith – and a husband to the beautiful and brainy Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s found the kind of love and success most of the world only dreams of.

With an estimated net worth of nearly $250 million, and iconic movies such as The Pursuit of Happyness, Ali, and Concussion under his belt, it’s clear the 47-year-old knows something we don’t know. But what’s his secret?

The good news is Will’s never been coy when it comes to helping others attain their goals. In fact, he’s got some of the best inspirational moments out there. Listen to what the prince-turned-king has had to say about winning over the years, and take heed.

You’ve got to know that you can.

Confront your fears.

Will’s life would’ve been different without his true love Jada.

Will says the Law of Attraction is real.

You’ve got to beat your talent up.

He’s willing to die on the treadmill – are you?

That time his father made him build a brick wall really helped too.

This compilation video sums it up.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

19 Times Will Smith's Handsome Caught Our Eye (PHOTOS) 18 photos Launch gallery 19 Times Will Smith's Handsome Caught Our Eye (PHOTOS) 1. The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Moet Rose Lounge Miami Hosted By Trey Songz Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Lanvin : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2014-2015 Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Men In Black 3 - Moscow Photocall Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. (Los Angeles, CA) (10/27/03) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are photographed on the red carpet at Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Will Smith Source:Splash News 7 of 18 8. Will Smith Source:Splash News 8 of 18 9. AUTO-PRIX-F1-UAE-ABU DHABI Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Seven Pounds Press Conference Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Will Smith Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Will Smith In 'Men In Black' Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. 1997 Kid's Choice Awards Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. PGA TOUR - 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii - Pro-Am Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Smith, Will - Schauspieler, Sänger, USA Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. The 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Wild Wild West Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. 1997 Kid's Choice Awards Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Times Will Smith’s Handsome Caught Our Eye (PHOTOS) 19 Times Will Smith's Handsome Caught Our Eye (PHOTOS)

From Fresh Prince To Inspired King: Will Smith’s Most Inspirational Speeches was originally published on globalgrind.com