Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Rihanna Announces She’s Bringing Fenty Beauty To Ulta Stores

Rihanna took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that she's bringing Fenty Beauty to Ulta Stores next month!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna Celebrates Her Beauty Brands Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

That Rihanna reign just won’t let us! Earlier this week, the 33-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to announce that her Fenty Beauty line will be available in Ulta Beauty stores starting next month! To make the big announcement, the Bajan beauty stopped for a parking lot photo op right outside of an Ulta Beauty store where she posed with some shopping Ulta Beauty bags in front of her window display on the beauty store.

“Bout to be in my ULTA bag!!” the mommy-to-be wrote in the caption as she showed off her baby bump in a skintight, all-black catsuit that she wore underneath an oversized brown puffer jack. “Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th.” Check it out below!

The Grammy award-winning singer then shared another photo of the big announcement to her Instagram Story where she still posed with her Ulta Beauty bags, this time captioning the slide, “Me carrying around all my secrets.”

Check it out below via Fashion Bomb Daily. 

It’s might only be February but it’s certainly been a busy year for Rih Rih! After sending the internet into a frenzy with her baby announcement earlier this year and most recently going us maternity goals with her sexy baby bump fashion, the billionaire beauty is now gearing up to open brick and mortar Savage X Fenty storefronts in five cities across the United States this year, all while gearing up to welcome her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

We can’t wait to see what Rih Rih does next!
Don’t miss… 

Rihanna Announces She’s Bringing Fenty Beauty To Ulta Stores  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close