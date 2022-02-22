LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Today must really be a record-breaking day, because Black Tony actually came to work!

Unfortunately, his rare appearance at the office occurred on the one day when everyone had time off for President’s Day.

To be honest, we’re a bit upset that we missed the “Black Tony Takeover” at the office yesterday given how much he got done while everyone was out. From “interviewing” Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to Barack Obama and even the late James Brown — yes, the Godfather Of Soul! — let’s just say the homie BT had quite an eventful shift. Well, If only we believed him…

Listen below to hear how Black Tony spent his one and only day at work this week on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

This Is What Happened When Black Tony ACTUALLY Came To Work [WATCH]

