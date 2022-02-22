The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What’s Trending: How Are You Celebrating The Lucky Twos-Day 2/22/22?! [WATCH]

The rare numerology of today’s date, 2/22/22 on a ‘Tues’day, has sent many across the world into a state of conspiracy in hopes of making the best out this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

For today’s “Trending Topics” report, we had the co-hosts as well as loyal listeners call in to let us know how they’ll be spending ‘Lucky Twos-Day.’

As we all know, our very own Da Brat is ringing in this special date by getting married to her soon-to-be-wife, Jesseca Dupart. The other hosts however, including Gary, Special K and Maria More, don’t see what all the hype is about. RSMS listeners had their own plans though, ranging from playing the two’s as lottery numbers to signifying the date with a divorce finalization. Now that’s how you celebrate!

Check out how we’re commemorating Lucky Twos-Day below in “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

