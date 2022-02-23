Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Kanye West: Made 2.2 Million Off Stem Player

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Kanye West says he made 2.2 Million dollars off of Stem Player even though Donda 2 hasn’t been released yet.

Here’s what Kanye Had to say:

The album was supposed to drop today (2/22/2022), however, it didn’t. As reported on Revolt, Kanye claims he made $2.2 million from stem players, even without the album. In another since-deleted post, Ye spoke on his earnings. He said,

“To earn the $2.2 million we made on the first day on the stem player, the album would have had to stream 500 million times,” Kanye wrote, according to Hypebeast. “We did more revenue on stemplayer, without the album even being out, than we would have done with the album being out on streaming.” (LoveBScott)

Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
12 photos
2.2 , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , kanye west , Made , million , Off , Player , STEM

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close