Kanye West: Made 2.2 Million Off Stem Player

Kanye West says he made 2.2 Million dollars off of Stem Player even though Donda 2 hasn’t been released yet.

Here’s what Kanye Had to say:

The album was supposed to drop today (2/22/2022), however, it didn’t. As reported on Revolt, Kanye claims he made $2.2 million from stem players, even without the album. In another since-deleted post, Ye spoke on his earnings. He said,

“To earn the $2.2 million we made on the first day on the stem player, the album would have had to stream 500 million times,” Kanye wrote, according to Hypebeast. “We did more revenue on stemplayer, without the album even being out, than we would have done with the album being out on streaming.” (LoveBScott)