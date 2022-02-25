The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Wendy Williams On The Verge Of A Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

The ‘Wendy Williams Show‘ may have been canceled but we may see the media mogul back in a familiar way. TheJasmineBrand.com is reporting that Wendy may be in talks for a podcast in a multi-million dollar deal. On Fox Soul, Host Al Reynolds spoke about the potential pod, saying “The word on the street – now these are the deep deep streets – says that Wendy is working on a multi-million dollar podcast deal.”

Reynolds also stated “Now, we know that Spotify gave Joe Rogan $100 million [for his podcast]. So – everybody know that you heard it first right here on Fox Soul, that I think that Wendy Williams is up to something and that’s why she’s not posting or anything. I think this is a lead-up to a bigger announcement that we’re going to see coming down the pipe on her newfound home.”

On Wednesday (Feb. 23rd) it was announced that the Wendy Williams Show was ending after 13 seasons, to be replaced by Sherri Shepherd and her show ‘Sherri.” Williams was a VERY successful radio personality before her venture into TV and if money talks, Wendy may be saying “How You Doin” all the way to the bank again.

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd Gets Emotional While Announcing Her New Show During ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

RELATED: Wendy Williams Finally Records First Video Update On New Diet, Fatigue & ‘Wendy Show’ Return

Is Wendy Williams On The Verge Of A Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close