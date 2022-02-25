Is Wendy Williams On The Verge Of A Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The ‘Wendy Williams Show‘ may have been canceled but we may see the media mogul back in a familiar way. TheJasmineBrand.com is reporting that Wendy may be in talks for a podcast in a multi-million dollar deal. On Fox Soul, Host Al Reynolds spoke about the potential pod, saying “The word on the street – now these are the deep deep streets – says that Wendy is working on a multi-million dollar podcast deal.”

Reynolds also stated “Now, we know that Spotify gave Joe Rogan $100 million [for his podcast]. So – everybody know that you heard it first right here on Fox Soul, that I think that Wendy Williams is up to something and that’s why she’s not posting or anything. I think this is a lead-up to a bigger announcement that we’re going to see coming down the pipe on her newfound home.”

On Wednesday (Feb. 23rd) it was announced that the Wendy Williams Show was ending after 13 seasons, to be replaced by Sherri Shepherd and her show ‘Sherri.” Williams was a VERY successful radio personality before her venture into TV and if money talks, Wendy may be saying “How You Doin” all the way to the bank again.

