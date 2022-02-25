The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
DEN-ZIL? Denzel Washington Says We’ve Been Saying His Name Wrong

It's Den-ZIL not Den-ZEL

59th New York Film Festival Opening Night Screening Of The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Press Conference

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Denzel Washington has one of the smoothest names in entertainment. The Award-winning actor is known to the world on a first-name basis and DEN-ZEL rolls of the tongue of fans and admirers worldwide. But what if we told you that you have been saying the “Training Day” star name wrong for all of these years?

An old clip from 2013 has resurfaced with Washington explaining to British talk show host Graham Norton the right way to pronounce his name: It’s more like DEN-ZIL than DEN-ZEL. Why you may ask? Washington carries the same name as his father. In order to not get the two confused, Washington’s mother would pronounce his name DEN-ZEL.

Comedian Kev On Stage took to Instagram to share his surprise.

Watch the clip below:

 

RELATED: Spike Lee Gives Update On ‘He Got Game’ Sequel & Denzel Washington’s Interest In Reprising Lead Role

RELATED: 10 Times A Nominee: Denzel Washington’s Macbeth Performance Could Add An Oscar To His Collection

DEN-ZIL? Denzel Washington Says We've Been Saying His Name Wrong  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

