The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tea Party: Wendy Williams May Be Starting A Podcast + Kim Kardashian Asks The Courts To Be Single

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Gary is out today, but the tea is still hot enough for another edition of our “Tea Party” hosted by his RSMS co-hosts.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Heating up in the headlines today includes a report that Wendy Williams may be looking to sue her former producers on The Wendy Williams Show following the viral cancellation of her long-running daytime talk show in favor of replacement Sherri Shepherd. In addition to that, she also may be returning to the platform of her unfiltered radio days by joining the world of podcasting for a deal that’s rumored to be in the multimillions.

In another ongoing report, Kim Kardashian is practically begging a court to end her marriage with controversial rapper Kanye West in hopes that it will help him move on and finally realize the facts: their near-decade spanning relationship is officially irreparable.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get a breakdown on both of these stories in our special “Tea Party” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Tea Party: Wendy Williams May Be Starting A Podcast + Kim Kardashian Asks The Courts To Be Single  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close