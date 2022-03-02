The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Kevin Hunter Sues ‘Wendy Show’ Production Company For $7 Million & 50 Cent Threatens To Leave STARZ

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Da Brat comes through with another segment of the “Hot Spot,” this time giving us yet another Wendy Williams update by way of her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and news on 50 Cent’s latest beef with STARZ that may see the hip-hop mogul leaving the network for good.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It appears that Kevin Hunter is looking for a multimillion-dollar payday from execs at The Wendy Williams Show after being fired on the grounds of his failed marriage to the titular star, which he argues is illegal in the state of New York. Similarly for the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ emcee, he feels that STARZ is doing him dirty for the upcoming television season by leaving his hit series, like the new fan-favorite Power Book IV: Force, in renewal limbo.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Let Da Brat break it down in full on “Hot Spot” below via the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Kevin Hunter Sues ‘Wendy Show’ Production Company For $7 Million & 50 Cent Threatens To Leave STARZ  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close