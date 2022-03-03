National
Where Are We With The Pandemic? Dr. Fauci Talks With Ryan Cameron

The mask mandates are expiring, the COVID numbers have started to drop, tests are available to be sent home for free, but what does all this mean in the midst of the pandemic?

Ryan Cameron got to speak with the “top of the food chain” in Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

In this interview they discuss:

  • traveling with masks
  • testing for COVID being widely available
  • Spring Break concerns of another spike

