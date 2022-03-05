Arts & Entertainment
Savannah James Serves For The Girls In An All-Yellow Ensemble

Savannah James is serving for the girls on Instagram in a sexy yellow ensemble that we love!

Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Savannah James can do no wrong when it comes to serving looks and she just took her style game to a new level with her latest Instagram pic!

The wife and mother of three looked stunning as she rocked an all-yellow look that was everything. For her trendy ensemble, she wore bright yellow high-waisted slacks from Sergio Hudson. She paired the look with a matching yellow oversized button-down shirt from Rick Ownes and left it opened to expose a black Skims crop top. She added an oversized black fur hat to the look, black pointed-toe shoes, and a small black handbag with a gold handle. She wore her golden blonde locs in a deeply curled hairstyle that was parted over to one size to frame the side of her face and accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing a necklace and a few rings to set the outfit off.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared the look to her page for her 1.7 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the photo with yellow heart emojis to match her yellow ensemble.

Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the gorgeous fashionista as many of her followers flooded the beauty’s Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “Just can’t miss these days 🔥🔥,” one follower wrote while another said, “Soooooo pretty 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” and another added, “GIRRRLLLLLL WHAT U DOIN TO MY TL.”

It’s official, Savannah can do no wrong when it comes to serving us a LEWK. Beauties, what do you think of Savannah’s style?

Savannah James Is Eating The Girls Up On The ‘Gram With Her Latest Look

Savannah James Gives Us Sophisticated Glam In A Backless Brown Dress

 

Savannah James Serves For The Girls In An All-Yellow Ensemble  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
Close