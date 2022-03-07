Nicki Minaj Serves Harajuku Barbie In Marc Jacobs Latest Campaign, Heaven

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nicki Minaj’s resume just keeps on growing. The award-winning rapper has joined forces with designer Marc Jacobs for his latest campaign, Heaven by Marc Jacobs and it’s giving vintage Minaj vibes, circa 2008.

The mother of one took to Instagram to give us a look at the latest campaign, that features Minaj in a printed pants set, partnered with denim platform heels and a black and pink wig.

“The Harajuku Barbie Introducing the #Heavn Campaign by #MarcJacobs

@heavn @marcjacobs

@harleyweir @emersondanielle

@rushkabergman

@arrogant_tae12333

@joycebonelli,” she captioned the image.

Minaj posed in a neon-colored wig, a white crop top, black hot shorts, fishnet stockings, and platform boots in another image.

Marc Jacobs and the self-proclaimed Barbie have a long-standing relationship with each other. She frequents the red carpet in his designs and has a permanent front-row seat to his shows. Having her join the latest campaign was a natural next step for the two.

Minaj has shed so many layers of skin since she stepped on the rap scene. Perhaps her most notable era was her Harajuku Barbie phase, where she wore bright-colored wigs and over-the-top ensembles that spoke to her eccentric style and mirrored her rap lyrics. Since then, the rapper has toned it down some, but she reminds that the Harajuku Barbie runs deep in her blood every now and then.

The Heaven by Marc Jacobs Instagram page has a fun, Y2K feel. This collaboration is a match made in heaven, no pun intended. What do you think?

