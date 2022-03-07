The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Snoop Dogg Says Jay-Z Threatened To End NFL Partnership + Bookman From Good Times Passes Away

Snoop Dogg is spilling all the Super Bowl secrets surrounding the legendary performance with himself, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.  He says that Jay-Z threatened to end the NFL & Roc Nation partnership over the performance. The rapper reflected on the experience in a recent podcast where he says Jay was responsible for the performance being as authentic as possible.

Cardi B. is still going after blogger Tasha K. after their recent court battle. Comedian, singer, and ‘Good Times’ actor Johnny Brown died over the weekend at 84. Da Brat has the latest on all these stories and more.

[caption id="attachment_2770064" align="aligncenter" width="1199"] Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Mary J. Blige killed her halftime Super Bowl 2022 performance, but we're sure she didn't expect to become the latest meme. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent also took the stage during halftime giving an ode to the West Coast culture.  Some fans are calling it the best halftime show yet. The Queen of R&B gave a dynamic performance with her 2001 classics "Family Affair" and "No More Drama" with her famous blonde hair and mirrored outfit that stole the show.  She wore a white and silver outfit, with matching gloves and of course, her signature thigh-high boots look. https://twitter.com/wiz_thcreator/status/1493061144323530757?s=20&t=DCl0SbBh8NmYn4dT5cf6-Q Of course, social media got a hold of the queen's ending death drop move and turned it into a meme.  Check out the funniest post below.

Hot Spot: Snoop Dogg Says Jay-Z Threatened To End NFL Partnership + Bookman From Good Times Passes Away  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

