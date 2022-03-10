Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Date Night Essentials: What I Wore On Date Night With BAE

HelloBeautiful Managing Editor Shamika Sanders shares her date night essentials for slaying on dinner date night with BAE.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Shamika Sanders What To Wear

Source: @shamika_sanders / Rainbow Shops, Aldo, Shamika Sanders

It isn’t often my fiancee and I get a night out without the baby. But thanks to the folks over at Fig + Olive in NYC, we were treated to a VIP experience at their meatpacking district location (Do yourself a favor and order the Beeler’s Pork Belly as an appetizer; and for your entree, you can’t go wrong with the delicious Seafood Risotto). All of which, is an excuse for me, not that I need an excuse, to shop! I may be five months pregnant, but that doesn’t stop the slay. Check out what I wore to dinner with BAE.

A LBD

Shamika Fashion Nova Black Dress

Source: @shamika_sanders / @Shamika_Sanders

I live for a good clavicle-bearing neckline that shows off my tattoos. So, for dinner, I chose a little black dress with halter strap and o-ring detail from FashionNova. Their “Spring Fresh Sweater Midi Dress” ($27.99) was the perfect mesh of winter and spring thanks to the warm sweater material, sexy exposed shoulders and midi dress length.

A Statement Coat

Shamika Fashion Nova Fur

Source: @shamika_sanders / @Shamika_Sanders

While we’re beginning to welcome the Spring, it gets pretty cold at night when the temperature drops. And if you live in NYC like me, city blocks (especially in the Meatpacking district) come with brisk winds. For date night, I wore this Fernanda Fur Coat – Natural ($35.99). to compliment my LBD and keep warm while looking cute. And since the seasons are changing, you can catch a great sale on faux fur and be ahead of the game next year.

Fun Jewels

Snake Accessories

Source: @shamika_sanders / @Shamika_Sanders

The complete look includes the perfect accessories, which will take your outfit several notches. And you don’t have to break the bank to find cute jewelry pieces. This earring and necklace set costs under $7 (Rainbow Shops).

Stylish Shoes

Aldo "Over The Knee Boot"

Source: Aldo / Aldo

Staying warm, in 20 degree weather, was easy with these over the knee boots from Aldo ($130). Pantaboots, thigh-high boots and over-the-knee boots are super on trend and can be worn all-season long whether you pair them with pants, a skirt, shorts or a dress.

A Clutch

White House Black Market Clutch

Source: @shamika_sanders / Shamika Sanders

Don’t you love a cute clutch?! I was gifted this bedazzled White House Black Market ring clutch for Christmas and its become one of my favorite statement pieces. The “Crystal Party Bag” garners attention everywhere it goes. My phone, cards, cash and lip gloss fit securely inside thanks for the inner magnetic clasp.

Check out more from date night, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Valentine’s Day Guide: Black-Owned Brands To Shop For Date Night With BAE

10 Times Shein Kept Me Cute And Stylish With Their Affordable Fashion Finds

Date Night Essentials: What I Wore On Date Night With BAE  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close