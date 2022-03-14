Gary’s Tea: Rickey Smiley Speaks On Kanye West & D.L. Hughley Drama, Says Comedian Is “About That Life” [WATCH]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kanye West ranting on social media can only mean one thing: new gossip to add into “Gary’s Tea” today! However, his latest social media attack was aimed at dear friend of the show and REACH Media affiliate D.L. Hughley, which Rickey is suggesting Ye not do for his own good.

Although the RSMS crew is opting to stay neutral in the current Ye vs. D.L. fiasco, it’s not hard to tell who they’re siding with in this viral situation. Also making headlines today, Tiffany Haddish had a special birthday message for her ex-boyfriend Common that may sound very familiar if you’ve been following their relationship before and after the breakup.

Get the full stories in “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

