Hot Spot: Evelyn Braxton Shares The Last Moments She Spent With Daughter Traci Braxton [WATCH]

Da Brat hits us with some somber news today in her “Hot Spot” report, including a heartbreaking note Evelyn Braxton wrote in tribute to her late daughter Traci Braxton and the decades-spanning beef between Mase and Diddy reigniting once again.

 

We included Ms. Evelyn’s IG post above so you can read it in full, which like we previously mentioned is truly a tearjerker in its entirety. In the case of Mase, who sent shots at his former Bad Boy Records affiliate via a new song titled “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha,” apparently the Harlem World emcee can’t get past the bad biz he reportedly experienced at the hands of Puffy. If past rumors are true, we’re sure many former Bad Boy artists can relate!

Check out the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

