Gary’s Tea: D.L. Hughley Called Up Kanye West & Here’s What Happened…[WATCH]

In a follow-up to the ongoing war between D.L. Hughley and Kanye West, today in “Gary’s Tea” focuses on the actual conversation they had over the phone recently that’s guaranteed to make you laugh.

We’ll let you watch below to hear what the comedic legend had to say about his talk with Kanye — D.L.’s hilarious joke about Ye’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer boots” is reason enough to give it a listen! — but it appears their beef may have been squashed for now. In similar news, there’s also a rumor going around that his ex Kim Kardashian may be disappointed in current boyfriend Pete Davidson for egging on Kanye in a text exchange that went viral recently, so much so that even that relationship is rumored to be coming to an end.

Get the full scoop below in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

