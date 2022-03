LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Colin Kaepernick still wouldn’t mind coming back to the NFL.

Kap said via his Twitter:

“For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” Kaepernick wrote. “I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”