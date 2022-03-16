The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Khloe Kardashian Moving On & Now Dating Trey Songz?! [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

“Gary’s Tea” has a handful of news to report on today, including a possible blooming relationship between Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz, the rumored ending of Mimi Faust and Ty Young’s relationship plus an unfortunate update in relation to Jussie Smollett’s prison stint in Cook County Jail.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although Khloe and Trey were seen “canoodling” at a recent party at Los Angeles hotspot The Nice Guy, we’ll wait a little bit longer before officially calling them the next big celeb couple. In terms of Mimi and Ty, let’s just pray they can work things out and make it down the aisle in the near future. Regardless of how you feel about Jussie’s hate crime hoax, continue to pray for both his sanity and well-being behind bars now that his family is saying he’s at risk of being harmed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the gossip in “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Is Khloe Kardashian Moving On & Now Dating Trey Songz?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close