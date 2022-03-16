Notes From The GED Section: D.L. Hughley Gives Kanye The Ultimate Roast

D.L. Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West After The Rapper Threaten Him On Instagram
D.L. Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West After The Rapper Threaten Him On Instagram
1.
1 of 8
#Kanye ain’t it funny how you can explain my jokes, but not your behavior? #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022
2.
2 of 8
#Kanye how dare you talk about the way someone dresses, look at you!! All those people in your head and not one of em got a Macys card? #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022
3.
3 of 8
#Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man! #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022
4.
4 of 8
#Ye is at it again huh?? Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some dick ups! #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022
5. D.L. On IG
5 of 8
6. The Tweets hit hard
6 of 8
Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022
7. Sheesh
7 of 8
#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022
8. Mental Health is Real
8 of 8
Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022
In case you’ve been living under a rock these past few days, D.L. Hughley is in the midst of an all-out war with Kanye West after our guy made some less-than-flattering comments about Ye’s recent behavior towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.
If you peeped Kanye’s latest Instagram rant from today, you already know D.L. was ready to come back with a few choice words of his own!
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!
From his “stupid Yeezys” and now-signature “I Know What You Did Last Summer boots,” to his “stark raving mad” behavior that gets approval from diehard fans on Instagram, Kanye got a four-minute-straight roast session from D.L. that’s both hilarious and actually filled with facts.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET
Witness one of the funniest things you’ll hear all night below with D.L.’s “Notes From The GED Section,” made especially for Kanye West:
Sign up for our newsletter:
Notes From The GED Section: D.L. Hughley Gives Kanye The Ultimate Roast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com