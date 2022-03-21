Dr. Collier Predicts Another Spike In COVID-19 Cases With New Omicron BA.2 Variant [WATCH]

If you haven’t heard, there’s another COVID-19 strain on the rise stemming from the Omicron variant. The new variant, BA.2 variant, is known as “stealth omicron,” is making its way to the United States. It’s considered a subvariant of Omicron and is similarly known to be easily contagious but is not deadly. Dr. Collier explains that if someone did have the Omicron variant towards Christmas, they’re carrying antibodies.
Hear the rest of our health update and how Dr. Collier predicts coronavirus will continue to affect our country.
The CDC Suggests Cutting COVID-19 Isolation From 10 To 5 Days, Twitter Has Suspicions
the cdc is just like uhhhh yeah it's totally up to you, I'm honestly down for whatever— Allison O'Conor (@allisonoconor) December 27, 2021
“Y’all on ya own”— Above Average Peso (@PBSImpulse9) December 27, 2021
— The CDC
the cdc cutting quarantine time in half is like when a child is drawing on your walls so you give them finger paint— Adam (@adamgreattweet) December 28, 2021
The CDC: pic.twitter.com/MASbj4visT— Bella Goth (@HotCommieGal) December 27, 2021
There is no explanation for the CDC decreasing the isolation time for COVID (+) Healthcare workers besides capitalism plain and simple— Tema (@temafudge) December 24, 2021
the CDC: https://t.co/fmrRufswza— ሪሻን (@risharkie) December 28, 2021
The CDC just announced you don’t actually have to wash your hands, just get the fingies a little wet— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) December 28, 2021
Do you fam.— mary thee stallion (@iammarypryor) December 27, 2021
- The CDC
The CDC stands for Can’t Disrupt Capitalism— Abbas (@Abbas_Muntaqim) December 28, 2021
we're about a month from the CDC saying "good luck bitch lmao"— Seph Hartfield 😘 (@SephWritesBadly) December 28, 2021
In case this wasn’t obvious to you all, the CDC’s new recommendation to shorten the quarantine period from 10 to 5 days is a business decision, not a public health decision.— Brian MD 🇺🇦 (@bone00afide) December 27, 2021
SCIENTISTS: People are contagious for 10 days— Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) December 27, 2021
CORPORATIONS: [sliding the CDC a $20]
THE CDC: So people can stop isolating after 5 days
SCIENTISTS: what
THE CDC: Remember, we're all -working together- to end the pandemic
The CDC just announced that they can't finish if they're wearing a condom but they have a really low sperm count so it's no big deal not to use one.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 28, 2021
For example, every media outlet should include that Delta CEO Ed Bastain asked the CDC to reduce the recommended quarantine time from 10 days to 5 for vaccinated people because of workforce impact. That’s not a health decision. The media needs to frame it that way every time.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 28, 2021
Dr. Collier Predicts Another Spike In COVID-19 Cases With New Omicron BA.2 Variant [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com