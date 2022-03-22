Black Man Making A DoorDash Delivery Tased By Cop During Traffic Stop

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Just a few days after a Black driver working on the set of Grey’s Anatomy sued the LAPD for falsely arresting him in front of the show’s crew last year, another Black man driving for a high-profile company experienced his own DWB situation thanks to a police officer in Collegedale, Tennessee.

The whole situation was caught on camera thanks to a dashboard cam set up by the driver (seen above), who works for popular food delivery app DoorDash. According to the Washington Post, Delane Gordon was just a few hundred yards from his destination when a police officer passing by decided to make a U-turn on the suspicion of speeding. That’s where things escalated.

More on the situation below, via The Washington Post:

“On the side of the road in Collegedale, Tenn., Gordon ‘politely and repeatedly’ asked to speak to the police officer’s supervisor, Gordon’s attorney says. But the situation escalated as the police officer demanded that Gordon get out of the car while Gordon refused, video of the March 10 incident shows.

‘Get out!’ the police officer ordered, pointing a Taser at Gordon, according to the video. The officer, whom the Collegedale Police Department has not identified, accused Gordon of not providing his identification, the video shows. ‘Sir, I feel uncomfortable,’ Gordon said. ‘Please get your supervisor.’ The officer then tried to pull Gordon out of the car. When Gordon did not comply, the officer pulled out his Taser again.

A moment later, video shows, the officer used the Taser on Gordon, who screamed in agony.”

Gordon’s attorney Ryan Wheeler made an interesting point in regards to how quickly things went left, stating during a news conference, “[Questioning] shouldn’t be met with an immediate escalation, shouldn’t be met with an officer interpreting that exchange as a challenge to his authority.“

As of now, Gordon and his team are fighting to get charges dropped for resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. We pray he’s shown justice in a situation that proved to be unfortunate for all involved, including the person that never received their meal.

