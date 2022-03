LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube is upset when he found out online that people are talking about a Friday reboot starring Druski and Vince Staples was in the works..

He is shutting down those rumors.

Cube Said:

“This is blasphemy,” Cube quote-tweeted. The original user later retweeted one of their older tweets that said, “Twitter is all about lying, joking and spreading misinformation,” ultimately debunking their own claim. (LoveBScott)