The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rudy Currence & Chrisette Michele Premiere Their Video For “No Greater Love” On The Nightly Spirit

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

We’re closing out the week with some mellow vibes on “The Nightly Spirit” by way of Darlene McCoy, and today we’ll have a special treat to share as well with the video premiere of a beautiful new single by Rudy Currence & Chrisette Michele titled “No Greater Love.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.”’

Rudy & Chrisette merge together on this song from a perspective that’s very complimentary on the ears, harmonizing in ways that reflect the best qualities of their amazing voices while also creating a unique sound overall. The Epiphany songbird tells “The Nightly Spirit” that she was hooked on the song from the very first time she previewed it at the airport. Although apprehensive about mixing their respective R&B and gospel perspectives, she adds that it ultimately came together by way of Currence’s guidance on the track and a good amount of undeniable chemistry.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch the music video for “No Greater Love” by Rudy Currence & Chrisette Michele, including Darlene’s interview with both musicians, exclusively here first on “The Nightly Spirit”:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Rudy Currence & Chrisette Michele Premiere Their Video For “No Greater Love” On The Nightly Spirit  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close