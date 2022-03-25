Teen Boy Dies After Falling From 3-Month-Old “Orlando Free-Fall” Ride At ICON Park

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Even though most people might not consider themselves to be an adrenaline head, those who do look at a good amusement park as the closest thing to heaven. However, sometimes chasing that rush can lead to an unfortunate tragedy.

That was sadly the case for a teenage boy visiting Florida entertainment destination ICON Park on Thursday after a ride he took on the popular “Orlando Free-Fall” ended up being fatal.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson experienced the one thing every roller coaster aficionado fears the most after falling to his death from the aforementioned drop tower attraction. The “Orlando Free-Fall,” which has only been operating since December 2021, stands approximately 430 feet with a top speed of 75 MPH. It’s marketed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, making it almost impossible that Sampson would’ve survived the damage from his injuries.

More on this tragic story below, via Fox 35 Orlando:

“At first we thought it was a piece of the ride or whatever until we got a little closer, and it was a person laying on the ground,” said Montrey Williams, who said he witnessed the tragedy. “Everyone was just panicking and screaming.”

“We operate the ride with all the safety precautions in mind. Everything is in place and this is why we are doing this investigation,” John Stine, director of marketing for the Slingshot Group, told FOX 35 News.”

An investigation currently underway will determine what exactly happened, and whether it was a matter of mechanical malfunction or something the teen did himself that resulted in his death. Either way, we pray for his family during their time of grievance and have fingers crossed that something like this doesn’t happen again at ICON Park.

