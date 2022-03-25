LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie is known for giving us hair goals and the beauty recently took to Instagram to show off her latest hair color and we have to say, it’s ice cold!

Taking to the social platform, the “My Type” emcee posted a series of videos and pictures showing off her latest ‘do, this time trading in her blonde baldie for long, icy blue locs that were everything on the superstar! She paired the look with a white bra-like crop top, blue sweats and rocked matching blue stiletto nails for the impromptu IG photoshoot. To show off her latest look, she posed in the passenger seat of a Rolls Royce while serving face and body in honor of her new ‘do.

“blue bundlez.” the beauty captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

,” one of the Bay-Area native’s IG followers commented on the Haute IG carousel while another wrote, “Storm Vibes ” and another called the beauty a trendsetter for this icy blue look, commenting “the girls will steal this look and not give you credit, but the real ones be knowin! “ICY INCHEZ,” one of the Bay-Area native’s IG followers commented on the Haute IG carousel while another wrote, “Storm Vibes” and another called the beauty a trendsetter for this icy blue look, commenting “the girls will steal this look and not give you credit, but the real ones be knowin! #trendsettergirls”

We know that’s right!

But this isn’t the only color that the rapper has worn that’s given us hair envy. Just a few weeks ago, the beauty took to IG to show off her then light purple tresses that looked absolutely stunning on her. She wore the look in loose curls as they draped slightly past her shoulders and sat pretty while courtside at an NBA game. For this look, she wore a black, zip-up strapless top with minimal jewelry and jeweled adorned pink nails. Check out the look courtesy of The Shade Room below.

Which color hair do you love on Saweetie the most?

Saweetie Is Ice Cold In Her New Blue Bundles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

