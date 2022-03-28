Jini Thornton Shares Tips On How To Save Money When Booking Your Summer Vacations [WATCH]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jini Thornton Shares Tips On How To Save Money When Booking Your Summer Vacations

Even though it may not feel like it outside in most areas, the spring season is officially upon us!

Today in “Money Matters,” our cash-saving queen Jini Thornton drops some gems on how to get the best price on everything from booking hotels to nabbing cheap fights when traveling.

Jini shares some amazing insight into things that most travelers don’t usually consider, including the optimal day of the week to check in, the worst day to check out of a room and even the best places to go online when getting your flight secured. You’re welcome in advanced.

Save the most this spring by watching this special episode of “Money Matters” with Jini Thornton below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

