Hot Spot: Celebrities React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On Stage At The Oscars [WATCH]

As you might expect, today’s “Hot Spot” is all about the slap seen and heard around the world delivered by Will Smith to Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars ceremony.

Given Rickey’s own ties to comedian comrade Rock, he found the whole ordeal to be less entertaining than the rest of the world (and half the crew!) found it to be. Still, violence in any aspect, especially involving our Black kings of Hollywood, definitely puts us back a few steps.

Let us know you thoughts on this very viral situation below in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Hot Spot: Celebrities React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On Stage At The Oscars [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close