Rev. Wheeler Parker, Cousin of Emmett Till, Shares His Reaction To Anti-Lynching Law Being Passed

We had the true honor of speaking with Reverend Wheeler Parker, cousin of the late Emmett Till, to discuss his feelings on the recent passing of a bill that finally recognizes lynching as a hate crime.

Parker not only broke down their long road to get this bill passed, but he even took the time to describe the personality of the infamous 14-year-old Black boy who was lynched for whistling at a white woman during days of segregation in the South.  As we all know now, it was later proven to be a whole lie.

Hear Reverend Parker below in today’s “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show as he reflects on his impactful cousin Emmett Till and the bill that his senseless 1955 murder helped to inspire:

 

Rev. Wheeler Parker, Cousin of Emmett Till, Shares His Reaction To Anti-Lynching Law Being Passed  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

